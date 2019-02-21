Stream Tuesday's Live Interview Event with Yes Singer Jon Anderson Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Jon Anderson, one of the most recognizable voices in progressive rock as the lead vocalist and creative force behind Yes. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST this Tuesday, February 26, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk to Anderson about the stories behind the hits and his latest project, 1000 Hands, a collaborative album and tour with a retrospective of hits from Yes, his solo career and new material. We’ll then enjoy a short solo performance as Anderson plays selected songs. The event includes a long-form interview, audience Q&A and short performance.

Jon Anderson will be interviewed by author and journalist, Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit jonanderson1000hands.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.