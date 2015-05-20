Street Guitarist Damian Salazar Plays Deep Purple's "Highway Star" — Video

Back in March, we ran a hugely popular video of young Argentinian street guitarist Damian Salazar blowing minds (but, oddly, not turning too many heads) with his high-speed fretboard antics on a busy Buenos Aires street corner.

Since then, Salazar has released an all-instrumental studio album, Desert, which is available through CD Baby right here. It features his unique takes on "Sultans of Swing," "Hotel California," "Stairway to Heaven," "Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2" and more.

Below, we present a brand-new video of Salazar performing the Eagles' "Hotel California," followed by a recent performance video of his version of "Highway Star." Although this Deep Purple classic does not appear on Desert, it is a mainstay of Salazar's impressive street-corner sets.

Follow Salazar on Facebook right here.