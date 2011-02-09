The Strokes: New Single Available for Download

The Strokes are set to release their newest single, "Under Cover Of Darkness," today, February 9th, via a stream on their website. The song will be available to download for free for 48 hours from www.thestrokes.com, and will arrive at radio on the same day. "Under Cover Of Darkness" will be available to purchase digitally in the US via iTunes on February 15th.

The song is the band's first released track from their upcoming album Angles, out on March 22nd via RCA records in the US, and March 21st via Rough Trade Records in the UK. Angles is the band's first new release since 2006's First Impressions of Earth and is said to mix the ambition of that album with the immediacy of the band's earlier albums Is This It (2001) and Room On Fire (2003).