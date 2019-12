The strokes have posted a new music video for their song "Taken For a Fool." The track comes from their latest album, Angles, which was released earlier this year.

You can check out the video below.

As previously reported, the Strokes are looking to record their next album as quickly as possible.

Strokes bassist Nikolai Fraiture told Rolling Stone: "If we could do it tomorrow, that'd be great. But yeah, as soon as possible, I think."