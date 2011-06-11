Sublime With Rome Offers Sneak Peek at Debut Album, 'Yours Truly'

Sublime With Rome, a collaboration between Sublime's Eric Wilson (bass) and Bud Gaugh (drums) with singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez, is offering a preview of "Murdera," a song from their debut album, Yours Truly, which comes out July 12.

The first single, “Panic,” which is available on iTunes, is already a mainstay on alternative radio charts.

The album is available for pre-order now.

Wilson and Gaugh reformed Sublime in 2009, with Ramirez filling in for Bradley Nowell, who died in 1996.

The band eventually changed their name to Sublime With Rome; they're currently on tour in Europe through June and into July.

Here's "Murdera" from Yours Truly:

And here's "Panic":