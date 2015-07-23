Sublime With Rome: "Wherever You Go" Lesson with Rome Ramirez — Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive Sublime with Rome lesson video featuring Rome Ramirez.

The track, "Wherever You Go," is from the band's new album, Sirens, which was released July 17 via BMG Chrysalis. You can hear the official audio of the track in the YouTube player at the bottom of this story.

Co-produced by Paul Leary and Rome, the 11-song album follows the band’s 2011 debut, Yours Truly. Sublime with Rome features original Sublime bassist Eric Wilson, vocalist and guitarist Rome and drummer Josh Freese.

The band also just kicked off their biggest North American tour to date. You can check out all the remaining summer dates below the lesson video.

For more about Sublime with Rome, visit sublimewithrome.com and follow them on Facebook.

SUBLIME WITH ROME – 2015 TOUR DATES: