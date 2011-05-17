Suicide Silence Premiere New Cover Artwork

Suicide Silence have revealed the cover artwork from their forthcoming album, The Black Crown, which will be released July 12 by Century Media.

The artwork was done by K3N (Lamb Of God) and sets the tone for the band’s best work yet. A brand new song, “Human Violence,” premiered last Friday on SiriusXMLiquid Metal program. The band have revealed that another new song will be revealed when their Facebook friend total reaches one million (Their account is at 988,137 friends as of this writing.)

The band is gearing up for a busy summer on the extreme stage of the Rockstar Mayhem Fest in July and August.