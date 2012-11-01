Suicide Silence Vocalist Mitch Lucker, 28, Killed in Motorcycle Accident

According to The Press-Enterprise, Suicide Silence frontman Mitch Lucker died this morning due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was 28.

"The Orange County coroner’s office said Lucker was pronounced dead at 6:17 a.m. Thursday at UCI Medical Center in Orange County," the reports says. "Coroner’s officials said Lucker was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. Huntington Beach police were investigating the crash and expected to release details Thursday morning."

Suicide Silence posted the following message on their Facebook page: "There's no easy way to say this. Mitch passed away earlier this morning from injuries sustained during a motorcycle accident. This is completely devastating to all of us and we offer our deepest condolences to his family. He will be forever in our hearts. R.I.P. Mitchell Adam Lucker – We Love You Brother."

Our sister publication, Revolver, has supported Lucker and Suicide Silence from the start, featuring them on the magazine's cover and honoring them with Golden God awards. We send our condolences to all his friends, family and fans. Rest in peace.