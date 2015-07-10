Summer NAMM 2015: Electro-Harmonix Introduces 22500 Dual Stereo Looper

The brand-new EHX 22500 Dual Stereo Looper is flexible, extensively featured pedal looper that allows for easy operation of two loops at the same time.

Expanding upon EHX’s looping legacy, the 22500 employs two high-quality, uncompressed audio tracks that can be played in parallel or series to enable the player to punch in and out harmonies and rhythms, or use each loop as different sections of a song.

The pedal is capable of recording up to 12 hours with the supplied 8GB SD card.

The 22500’s user interface is intuitive and in depth. Loop A and Loop B footswitches engage recording and toggle between playback and overdubbing for each loop with a single tap or double tap to stop. A third footswitch can be programmed to function as a master Stop, Tap Tempo or Rhythm Start/Stop switch.

Control sections for each loop include individual level control knobs and Reverse and Octave buttons to expand creative possibilities. Three loop status LEDs include Record, Playback and Memory. The multifunction Mode knob gives access to 100 loop banks, control over rhythm options and operational functions of the pedal including Series/Parallel looping, rhythm Quantized/Free Form looping and much more. Input Gain knob controls the level of input. Rhythm button engages the built in drum loops.

The 22500 is completely stereo/mono capable. The Left/Mono Input is switchable between ¼” and XLR MIC inputs with selectable phantom power and a separate microphone gain knob. SDHC memory card slot supports 4GB to 32GB cards. The included 8GB memory card holds up to 12 hours of total recording time. Included USB port enables backup/restore to a PC or MAC. An optional Bank-Up/Bank-Down Foot Controller is available for increased onstage ease (sold separately).

The 22500 Dual Stereo Looper expands EHX’s looper legacy in both form and function. The new 22500 comes in a rugged die-cast chassis and comes standard with an EHX 9.6-Volt/DC200mA AC adapter and carries a U.S. list price of $359.97. The 22500 Foot controller is powered by the main pedal and has a U.S. list price of $117.15.

Visit ehx.com.

For more Summer NAMM Show news, bookmark GuitarWorld.com's dedicated Summer NAMM 2015 page. And don't forget to follow GW on Twitter for more "live on the NAMM Show floor" coverage.