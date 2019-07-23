Summer NAMM 2019: Fishman Releases TriplePlay Connect Guitar Controller for iPad

Summer NAMM 2019: Fishman is releasing the TriplePlay Connect, a MIDI controller that installs easily and non-invasively on most electric and acoustic guitars and allows users to plug into an iPad to create new sounds and instruments, write and record songs, and much more.

From the company: Following an exceptionally positive response from a variety of players at a special NAMM preview, TriplePlay Connect is now available for anyone who wants to enhance their creative potential, grow musically and explore new soundscapes.

TriplePlay Connect is the creative bridge between a player’s guitar and their iPad. Simply download the free TriplePlay Connect iOS app from the App Store to discover and interact in a universe of exciting new musical possibilities.

Designed to inspire and allow players to engage with a guitar in a whole new way, TriplePlay Connect empowers anyone to play and control virtual instruments, perform songs and share them online, create, share and play loops and audio files, or turn their guitar into a whole band.

With the TriplePlay controller, app and guitar are combined, and users can blend virtual instruments, add effects, generate complex rhythms, trigger loops and audio file backing tracks, create loops from multiple instruments, add personal loops and audio files from other projects, record performances, and share them online with friends.

TriplePlay Connect also works as a MIDI controller for Mac and PC apps and sound libraries. Features include easy and non-invasive installation on any 6-string guitar; low-latency pitch tracking technology; and easy connections. Sound libraries can be easily expanded with in-app purchases. It also can be used with Garage Band to add effects to TriplePlay Connect sounds.

The TriplePlay Connect includes a controller, an easily mounted hexaphonic pickup, lightning and USB cable for connection to iPad, plus magnetic mounting brackets and hardware.

For more, head over to fishman.com.