Sunset Strip Music Festival Announces 2013 Lineup, Including Linkin Park, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Logic and More

The lineup for this year’s Sunset Strip Music Festival (SSMF) street fest, taking place in West Hollywood August 3, has taken shape with today’s announcement of Awolnation, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Logic, Slick Rick/Doug E. Fresh, Asher Roth, Finch And Street Drum Corps confirmed to perform outdoors at the annual street festival.

Joining the previously announced Saturday main stage headliners Linkin Park, the eclectic variety of artists cover the spectrum of rock, pop, rap and punk.

“Each year SSMF celebrates the Los Angeles music scene with one-of-a-kind performances on The Sunset Strip. From Fergie performing with Slash in 2010 to Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger taking the stage with Marilyn Manson in 2012, SSMF creates unique moments you won’t find anywhere else,” noted SSMF co-producer and Roxy owner Nic Adler. “This year’s street festival features bands Linkin Park, Awolnation, Asher Roth and Street Drum Corps, whose careers began performing in Sunset Strip venues. We look forward to welcoming these artists back as they perform in front of thousands of music fans on the music boulevard’s largest stage.”

In addition to the two outdoor stages on The Sunset Strip, venues inside the street festival closure — including The Roxy, Whisky A Go-Go and a special outdoor Viper Room stage — will feature full lineups throughout the day and into the night, including performances by Warren G and Bizarre Ride featuring Fatlip & Slimkid3 at The Roxy and 7LIONS at the Whisky. Artists performing in the venues include:

Warren G

7Lions

Bizarre Ride featuring Fatlip & SlimKid3

Orgy

Hunter Valentine

Julien-K

Andy Clockwise

Egyptian Lover

Smile Empty Soul

Terraplane Sun

Stolen Babies

UpRooted

The Active Set

Sabrosa Purr

The Dreaming

Sad Robot

The Last Internationale

Battle Tapes

The Diamond Light

(More to be announced.)

The sixth annual festival, which takes place in The Sunset Strip’s music venues August 1-3, culminates on Saturday, August 3 with a 3-11 PM street festival. As in years past for the Saturday event, Sunset Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Doheny Drive and San Vicente Boulevard and transformed into a premier concert destination with two outdoor stages, beer gardens, an artist autograph tent, an outdoor VIP rooftop lounge, silent disco, VIP Lounge at On The Rox, food trucks and interactive experiences.

Saturday’s show will be headlined by Linkin Park, and it will be their only North American performance for the remainder of 2013. This also marks the band’s first performance in Los Angeles since May 2012, when they performed an intimate benefit show at the House of Blues Sunset Strip. The Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum California rock band and SSMF are partnering to create a unique festival experience that will let attendees “rock for a cause” with a significant portion of ticket sales to benefit Music For Relief, the nonprofit organization Linkin Park founded to support disaster relief, provide aid to survivors of natural disasters and support the prevention of such disasters via environmental programs.

Tickets for the SSMF 2013 street festival are on sale now via the official ticketing provider, Eventbrite, at http://sunsetstrip.eventbrite.com. Ticket options include general admission August 3 street festival ticket for $79 and a VIP option for $145, which includes access to the rooftop VIP area with views of the West stage, VIP areas in the beer garden and venues, access to VIP lounge On The Rox, a separate entrance and additional perks.As previously announced, a significant portion of this year’s ticket sales will benefit Music For Relief, a nonprofit organization to support disaster relief, provide aid to survivors of natural disasters and support the prevention of such disasters via environmental programs.

Previous SSMF performers have included Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Offspring, Marilyn Manson, Steve Aoki, Slash featuring Fergie, Public Enemy, Bad Religion, Common, Bush, LMFAO, Kid Cudi, Neon Trees, Matt & Kim, Cobra Starship, Shiny Toy Guns, The Head Cat, Andy Grammer, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger of The Doors, She Wants Revenge and Imagine Dragons, among others. Highlights from the past five years, including the SSMF 2012 street festival--which drew 15,000 music fans from Southern California and beyond--can be seen here: http://bit.ly/SSMFvideo13.

SSMF thanks its supporters including Jack Daniel’s, Gibson Guitar, Hornburg Land Rover/Jaguar, Bud Light. Monster Energy, 98.7 fm, KTLA, Eventbrite, City of West Hollywood, Visit West Hollywood, Guitar World magazine and Revolver magazine.

For the latest SUNSET STRIP MUSIC FESTIVAL news, visit www.sunsetstripmusicfestival.com, like www.facebook.com/sunsetstripmusicfestival and follow Twitter.com/SSMF.