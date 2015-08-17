Supersuckers Premiere Title Track from New Album, 'Holdin' the Bag' — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Holdin' the Bag," the rootsy title track from the Supersuckers' new album. You can stream it below.

The album will be released October 16 via Acetate Records.

"It always surprises me how good a song can turn out to be," says Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti.

"When I was making this one up, it never occurred to me that it would be the opening track or the title track of the record. I just thought it was cool that I got the word 'befuddled' in there! But this one is an instant classic, picking up where [1997's] Must've Been High left off.

"And, in light of all the shit that has happened to me this year, it carries a lot of weight as well. Perhaps the best song I ever wrote.”

Spaghetti is taking his recent diagnosis of stage-three throat cancer in stride and expects to be back on the road with the band in September. The singer/bassist/songwriter’s illness has forced the Supersuckers to cancel their planned European tour and put their touring activities on temporary hold, while Spaghetti undergoes surgery, radiation treatment and rehab.

If Eddie has proven anything over the course of the past quarter-century, it’s that he’s one of rock’s most tenacious survivors. The same can be said of the Supersuckers, who have released more than 20 albums while maintaining the sort of punishing touring regimen that’s been known to break lesser combos.

“It’s an extraordinarily unlikely story,” says Spaghetti, who’s also released four solo albums. “From the start until now, everything about this band defies logic. This band has no business being as good as it is this far into our existence, and it just seems to be getting better.”

For more about the Supersuckers and the Eddie Spaghetti Cancer Fight Fund, visit supersuckers.com and follow along on Facebook.