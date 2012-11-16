The Sword Premiere "Veil of Isis" Music Video

Austin, Texas-based metal band the Sword have just launched the official music video for their song "Veil of Isis." Watch the Simon Chan-directed clip below.
"Veil of Isis" is taken from the band's new album, Apocryphon, which was released last month on Razor & Tie.
The Sword are currently on the road in support of Apocryphon. Check out the remainder of their 2012 tour itinerary below the video.
The Sword 2012 Tour Dates
- Fri/Nov-16 - Cambridge MA - Middle East Downstairs
- Sat/Nov-17 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
- Mon/Nov-19 - Birmingham AL–Workplay
- Tue/Nov-20 - Orlando FL - Beacham
- Wed/Nov-21 - Atlanta GA - Masquerade
- Thu/Nov-22 - Nashville TN - Exit / In
- Fri/Nov-23 - Memphis TN - Hi Tone
- Sat/Nov-24 - Baton Rouge LA - Spanish Moon
- Sun/Dec-02 - Tulsa OK - Eclipse
- Mon/Dec-03 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar
- Tue/Dec-04 - Denver CO - Bluebird
- Wed/Dec-05 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge
- Thu/Dec-06 - Boise ID - Neurolux
- Fri/Dec-07 - Portland OR - Hawthorne
- Sat/Dec-08 - Seattle WA - Neumos
- Mon/Dec-10 - Sacramento CA - Harlows
- Tue/Dec-11 - San Francisco CA - Independent
- Wed/Dec-12 - Los Angeles CA - El Rey
- Thu/Dec-13 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick
- Fri/Dec-14 - Phoenix AZ - Club Red
- Sat/Dec-15 - Tucson AZ - Congress
- Mon Dec 17- Dallas, Texas- Trees
- Tue/Dec-18 - Houston TX–Fitzgeralds
- Wed/Dec 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s