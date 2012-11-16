Trending

The Sword Premiere "Veil of Isis" Music Video

Austin, Texas-based metal band the Sword have just launched the official music video for their song "Veil of Isis." Watch the Simon Chan-directed clip below.

"Veil of Isis" is taken from the band's new album, Apocryphon, which was released last month on Razor & Tie.

The Sword are currently on the road in support of Apocryphon. Check out the remainder of their 2012 tour itinerary below the video.

The Sword 2012 Tour Dates

  • Fri/Nov-16 - Cambridge MA - Middle East Downstairs
  • Sat/Nov-17 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel
  • Mon/Nov-19 - Birmingham AL–Workplay
  • Tue/Nov-20 - Orlando FL - Beacham
  • Wed/Nov-21 - Atlanta GA - Masquerade
  • Thu/Nov-22 - Nashville TN - Exit / In
  • Fri/Nov-23 - Memphis TN - Hi Tone
  • Sat/Nov-24 - Baton Rouge LA - Spanish Moon
  • Sun/Dec-02 - Tulsa OK - Eclipse
  • Mon/Dec-03 - Kansas City MO - Record Bar
  • Tue/Dec-04 - Denver CO - Bluebird
  • Wed/Dec-05 - Salt Lake City UT - Urban Lounge
  • Thu/Dec-06 - Boise ID - Neurolux
  • Fri/Dec-07 - Portland OR - Hawthorne
  • Sat/Dec-08 - Seattle WA - Neumos
  • Mon/Dec-10 - Sacramento CA - Harlows
  • Tue/Dec-11 - San Francisco CA - Independent
  • Wed/Dec-12 - Los Angeles CA - El Rey
  • Thu/Dec-13 - San Diego CA - Brick By Brick
  • Fri/Dec-14 - Phoenix AZ - Club Red
  • Sat/Dec-15 - Tucson AZ - Congress
  • Mon Dec 17- Dallas, Texas- Trees
  • Tue/Dec-18 - Houston TX–Fitzgeralds
  • Wed/Dec 19 – Austin, TX – Emo’s