The Sword Premiere "Veil of Isis" Music Video

Austin, Texas-based metal band the Sword have just launched the official music video for their song "Veil of Isis." Watch the Simon Chan-directed clip below.

"Veil of Isis" is taken from the band's new album, Apocryphon, which was released last month on Razor & Tie.

The Sword are currently on the road in support of Apocryphon. Check out the remainder of their 2012 tour itinerary below the video.

The Sword 2012 Tour Dates