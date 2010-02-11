The Sword Prepare to Release New Album

Since their inception in 2003, the Sword have ascended to the top of the modern metal landscape as one of the most acclaimed and fastest rising bands in the genre. Their first two albums, Age of Winters and Gods of the Earth (Kemado Records), have gained the band massive memorable accolades, which eventually led them to the holy invite to support Metallica globally all throughout 2008-09.

Now The Sword return to the studio in their hometown of Austin, TX, where they are crafting their highly anticipated follow-up to what Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich declared “one of the best albums of the decade” to Rolling Stone magazine.

The forthcoming new full-length will be released later this year on Kemado Records, and is the group’s first album to involve a producer. The guys are busy hammering away at the new material with Matt Bayles, who has helmed albums by Mastodon, Isis, and Minus the Bear. The Sword’s scorching live show will also make a triumphant return when the guys open for metal titans Motorhead at Austin’s Stubb’s on March 16th.