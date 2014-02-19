SXSW 2014: The Deli Announces Free Austin Stompbox Exhibit March 13 to 15

In March, The Deli’s Stompbox Exhibit — a free, interactive, in-the-headphones display of guitar effect pedals — will travel to Austin for its first official involvement in the SXSW Music Gear Expo.

The exhibit, which will feature dozens of stompbox manufacturers, will be co-presented by Guitar World and sponsored by Washburn, Shure, PreSonus and Pedal Genie. Pedaltrain — although not an official sponsor — will provide pedalboards and power.

Here are all the details you need:

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 13 to 15

WHERE: Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, Texas

HOW MUCH: Free and open to the public. No SXSW badge is necessary to attend.

HOW IT WORKS: Guitars will be provided by Washburn. All you need to do is plug them into the stomp boxes! Pedals will be organized on StompBlox boards and connected to Shure headphones fed by PreSonus headphone preamps.

MORE INFO: Visit audio.thedelimagazine.com.