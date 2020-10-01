Taylor’s brand-new GT-size acoustic combines big sound with compact playability

Taylor has unveiled the GT acoustic guitar, which introduces a new body size and scale length that sits between the company’s compact GS Mini and Grand Concert, the smallest of its full-size body shapes.

The result, according to Taylor, “combines the playability of a compact instrument with the rich voice of a full-size, solid-wood guitar”.

The new GT, which is short for “Grand Theater,” features a non-cutaway body that borrows the basic curves of Taylor’s Grand Orchestra model. The width at the lower bout (15 inches) is nearly the same as the Taylor Grand Concert, but with a shorter length.

The guitar’s scale length is 24 1/8 inches, while the nut width is 1 23/32 inches.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Taylor Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

The guitar also boasts Taylor’s new C-Class bracing architecture, with a cantilevered, asymmetrical design that accentuates the lower frequencies for a warm bass response.

The GT features a solid spruce top and back and sides of solid urban ash, a tonewood sourced from Shamel ash trees scheduled for removal from municipal areas in Southern California and first introduced on Taylor’s Builder’s Edition 324ce.

There’s also a Eucalyptus fingerboard with Italian acrylic “Pinnacle” inlays, a Eucalyptus bridge and peghead overlay and Taylor nickel mini tuners.

Aesthetic touches include a three-ring koa rosette, a faux tortoise pickguard, a 2mm matte finish on the top and an Urban Sienna stain on the back and sides.

The Taylor GT Urban Ash is available for $1,399, or with an ES2 electronic system (the Taylor GTe Urban Ash) for $1,599. Both models come in a brown AeroCase.

For more information, head to Taylor.