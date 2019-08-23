TC Electronic debuts the Hall Of Fame 2 X4, the “most potent” reverb pedal it’s ever made

A mere month after the release of the Flashback 2 X4, TC Electronic has given its long-serving reverb pedal a multi-footswitch upgrade for the first time - meet the Hall Of Fame 2 X4.

As well as the four preset footswitches, the HOF 2 X4 packs the ability to store eight sounds via a bank system.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

12 algorithms are available - including a shimmer based on the Sub ’N’ Up’s polyphonic octave algorithm - as well as TC’s trademark TonePrint facility, for access to artist presets or crafting your own sounds via the TonePrint Editor.

Like the Flashback 2 X4, each of the HOF 2 X4’s footswitches boast TC’s pressure-sensitive MASH footswitch technology, and can be used to tweak up to three parameters at once.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

Other features include spillover between presets, six TonePrint slots, MIDI support, kill-dry mode and selectable buffer circuit.

The Hall Of Fame 2 X4 is available now for $249 - head over to TC Electronic for more.