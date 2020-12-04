TC Electronic introduces none-more-black UniTune Clip Noir guitar tuner

Because you should always tune in style, TC Electronic has unveiled the UniTune Clip Noir, a limited-edition version of its UniTune Clip clip-on guitar tuner in a sleek black finish with red buttons.

The new tuner features a bright LED display and multiple modes – its “light-speed” chromatic tuning has an instant readout that boasts a bright needle display to an accuracy of ± 0.05 cent, while strobe tuning displays to an incredible ± 0.02 cent of tuning accuracy.

The UniTune Clip Noir features a sturdy stainless-steel clip with a tight industrial-grade spring and extra-grippy rubber pads for no-slip placement on the guitar’s headstock.

And did we mention it comes in beautiful black?

For more information, head over to TC Electronic.