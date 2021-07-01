Trending

TC Electronic rebuilds its June-60 chorus pedal from the ground up for V2 edition

The synth-inspired analog chorus gets a host of sonic tweaks, upgraded outputs and additional speed settings

TC Electronic has announced a sequel to its June-60 chorus pedal, which promises a wealth of upgrades over the original.

While the June-60 V2 is still an all-analog BBD design based on the legendary chorus circuit from Roland’s Juno-60 synth, it’s had a complete internal overhaul.

Chief among the new additions is a pair of internal DIP switches, which offer additional control over the LFO speed for each of the front-panel presets.

In addition, a third preset – accessed by pressing both preset buttons together – now offers its own altogether speedier LFO, mimicking Leslie-style tones.

Other tweaks include an internal DIP switch for guitar/keys input level, plus an improved stereo output, enhanced by doubling up on several components for a more immersive spread.

The June-60 Chorus V2 is available now for $59. Head over to TC Electronic for more info.

