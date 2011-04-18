Ted Nugent to Join Les Paul Trio at New York’s Iridium

Ted Nugent will join the ranks of other guitar legendsincluding Jeff Beck, Steve Miller and Zakk Wylde on May 16 when he takes the stageat The Iridium to perform with the Les Paul Trio. For half of each set (8 and 10 p.m.), he'll sit in with the Les Paul Trio for a one-of-a-kind collaborationonly The Iridium could present. Nugent will wrap up each set backed by anelectric bass and drums to perform some of his biggest hits.

WHO: Ted Nugent with the Les Paul Trio

WHAT: One-Night-Only Performance Honoring Les Paul

WHERE: The Iridium

WHEN: Monday May 16 at 8 pm & 10 pm

TICKETS: $45

Every Monday night The Iridium celebrates the profoundimpact of Les Paul, who performed weekly at the club for 12 years until hispassing in 2009, by inviting "Best of Breed" players from all genresto join the Les Paul Trio. The club donates 20 percent of the door to The LesPaul Foundation, which seeks to honor his legacy by supporting music education,engineering and innovation.

