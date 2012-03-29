Ted Nugent, Peavey and Artists For Autism Team Up for Charity Guitar Auction

Peavey has teamed with Ted Nugent and Artists For Autism to promote a Peavey guitar auction to benefit Autism Speaks and Project Lifesaver International. The auction is live on eBay until Thursday, April 5.

Artist John Rios of GrafixJam and Rich Wright of Wrighteous Jewelry collaborated on the design for the Peavey Rotor guitar, which features a tribal design created especially for this instrument, plus a sterling silver tailpiece and sterling silver “bear claw” volume and tone controls. Nugent played and signed the guitar on March 2.

“The Nugent band is very proud that we can donate dozens and dozens of guitars to meaningful children's and military charities across the land each year,” Nugent said. “This very special, one-of-a-kind Peavey guitar is going for yet another very important charity—to help fight the fight against autism and assist those battling this terrible disease. Peavey and the Nugent tribe are American Blood Brothers for those in need.”

Artists For Autism will donate the proceeds from this auction to Autism Speaks and Project Lifesaver International, which will use the funds to not only create awareness about autism, but also to provide equipment and rapid response services to children with autism who wander, which will reduce the potential for serious injury and save lives.

Founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics Hartley Peavey said, “We’re happy to be able to contribute to autism awareness and autism response services. This is a fine musical instrument with high-quality custom treatments that make it a must-have for collectors and players.”

For more information, visit Artists For Autism online.