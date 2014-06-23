Ted Nugent Premieres New Song, "Everything Matters" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Everything Matters," a new song by Ted Nugent. The track is from the Nuge's new album, Shutup&Jam!, which will be released July 8 via Frontiers Records.

Check it out below and let us know what you think of it in the comments or on Facebook!

Shutup&Jam! is the first all-new studio album from the Motor City Madman in seven years.

“My guitar has never gently weeped, but she does sucker punch me mercilessly at regular intervals," Nugent said in a press release. "‘She's Gone’ is just another example of what we do together every day after I complete my ranch chores at home in Texas, and the MotorCity soulmusic slugfest erupts into spiritual love songs like this.

The album features Nugent on guitar and vocals, Greg Smith on bass, Mick Brown on drums, Derek St. Holmes on guitar and vocals and Sammy Hagar, who's a special guest on “She’s Gone.”

Shutup&Jam! is available now for pre-order at Amazon and iTunes.

Nugent’s “SHUTUP&JAM! TOUR”: