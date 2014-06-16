Ted Nugent Streams New Song, "Never Stop Believing" — Listen

Ted Nugent is now offering a stream of "Never Stop Believing," a track off of his new album, Shut Up & Jam! The album, due for release on July 8 through Frontiers Records, is Nugent's first collection of new material in seven years. You can check out the song below.

On Shut Up and Jam!, Nugent handles guitar and vocal duties, while bassist Greg Smith, drummer Mick Brown and longtime musical cohort/guitarist/vocalist Derek St. Holmes are also along for the ride. Sammy Hagar guests on the track "She's Gone."

Here's the tracklisting for Shut Up and Jam!