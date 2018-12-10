Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Wheels of Soul 2019 Tour

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced details of their summer 2019 Wheels of Soul tour. The fifth iteration of the jaunt features support from Blackberry Smoke and Shovels & Rope.

The dates kick off June 29 in the band’s hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, and conclude with two nights at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on August 2 and 3.

“The motivation and, really, the fun of Wheels of Soul is that we get to bring that spirit of musical camaraderie to a summer crowd,” Trucks said. “Traveling, being outside, playing music with friends new and old. We love the limitless energy of this tour.”

As previously reported, the band is scheduled to release their fourth studio album in early 2019.

On-sale dates for shows begin Friday, December 14. For more information visit TedeschiTrucksBand.com.

Wheels of Soul 2019 tour dates:

6/28/19 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

6/29/19 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater *

6/30/19 St. Petersburg, FL Al Lang Stadium *

7/03/19 Orange Beach, AL Wharf Amphitheater

7/05/19 Charleston, SC Volvo Car Stadium

7/06/19 Simpsonville, SC Heritage Park Amphitheater

7/07/19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

7/09/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/13/19 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/14/19 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/16/19 Canandaigua, NY CMAC

7/19/19 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

7/20/19 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center at the Heights

7/23/19 Rochester Hills, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

7/24/19 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

7/26/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

7/27/19 Morrison, CO Red Rocks

7/30/19 St. Louis, MO Fox Theatre

7/31/19 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

8/02/19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

8/03/19 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

* On-Sale 12/19