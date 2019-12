It's been a long time coming -- six years to be exact -- but Tenacious D have at long last announced the release of a third studio album, Rize of the Fenix.

The follow up to 2006's The Pick of Destiny is due out in May, ahead of the band's appearance at Download Festival. The band will also be hitting Sasquatch Festival in Washington during the last week in May.

You can hear a clip of the title track off of Rize of the Fenix below.