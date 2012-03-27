Tenacious D Premiere "To Be the Best" Music Video Featuring Dave Grohl, Val Kilmer

Quick: What do Dave Grohl, Jimmy Kimmel, Val Kilmer and Josh Groban have in common?

They're all in the new Tenacious D music video.

Jack Black and Kyle Gas have just released a new Tenacious D video for "To Be the Best," a song that tells the story of how the band overcame the lackluster success of The Pick of Destiny.

Get ready for a lot of cameos, including Dave Grohl as their personal trainer. Grohl has been the band's drummer on every Tenacious D studio album.

Tenacious D will release their new album, Rize of the Fenix, on May 15.