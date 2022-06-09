Tenacious D release raucous three-song Who medley in support of Everytown For Gun Safety

Jack Black and Kyle Gass covered Pinball Wizard, There’s A Doctor, and Go To The Mirror! – all from the Who's classic 1969 rock opera, Tommy

Kyle Gass (left) and Jack Black of Tenacious D perform at the Lollapalooza Music Festival at Grant Park on August 3, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois
(Image credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Last year, Tenacious D – the comedic, hard-rocking duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – released a madcap acoustic-driven Beatles medley in support of Doctors Without Borders as part of a larger covers-for-charity initiative. 

This year, the D are continuing the tradition with a rollicking medley of Who classics, the music video for which you can see below.

Featuring Pinball Wizard, There’s A Doctor and Go To The Mirror! – all from the Who's classic 1969 rock opera, Tommy, the medley is available both digitally and on a limited edition 7” vinyl package. All proceeds from the sale of the vinyl will go to Everytown For Gun Safety (opens in new tab)

“Who better to deliver a tribute to the greatest rock opera of all times? Who? The D! That’s who," the duo said in a statement. "We’ve been working on this medley for 20 years. It’s finally ready to be unleashed. Crank it. It’s a humdinger. Enjoy.”

The Tenacious D covers-for-charities initiative stretches back to 2020, when the dup released a cover of The Rocky Horror Picture Show tune Time Warp (opens in new tab) in a get-out-the-vote effort ahead of that year's presidential election in the United States. Their last album was 2018's Post-Apocalypto.

Tenacious D are set to embark on a West Coast tour starting next week. The trek – many of the dates of which are already sold out – begins with a June 16 show at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Telluride, Colorado and runs through June 26, with a show at the Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego.

The group will head back on the road in September for another run of shows on the East Coast and Midwest, starting with a September 9 gig at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington, North Carolina and ending with a September 22 show at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

For tickets and more info, visit the duo's website (opens in new tab).

The cover of Tenacious D's Who Medley 7"

(Image credit: Tenacious D)

