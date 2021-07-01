Tenacious D release madcap acoustic-driven Beatles medley in support of Doctors Without Borders

Tenacious D have released a medley of two Beatles classics, combining You Never Give Me Your Money and The End.

The new cover will be available to own on limited-edition 7” vinyl, with all proceeds going to support the charity Doctors Without Borders.

The video sees bandmates Jack Black and Kyle Gass back together again and donning their finest Beatles threads. While the cover is acoustic, in true Tenacious D fashion, Black belts out a wealth of scat ramblings and manages to mimic the drum solo from The End.

“Tenacious D are paying tribute to the greatest band in the world… not themselves… The Beatles!!!” the duo said in a statement. “In the spirit of healing the world please enjoy Tenacious D’s mashup of two classics from Abbey Road.”

The limited-edition vinyl version of You Never Give Me Your Money / The End will be available to preorder from TenaciousD.com.

This isn't the only cover the band have put out over the pandemic period, as last fall the duo unleashed their version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show classic Time Warp to encourage voting during the 2020 US election.

Guitarist Kyle Gass has also taken these covers into his solo career – last month, he debuted his star-studded video for Vaccinated, spoofing The Ramones' I Wanna Be Sedated.

With guest appearances from the likes of Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Danko Jones, actor John C. Reilly and comedian Samantha Lee, the video praises the vaccination effort, with Gass singing, “Twenty, twenty, twenty-four hours from now, I’m getting vaccinated. Waited so long that I wrote down this song – I’m getting vaccinated.”