Tenacious D Announce New Album with Dave Grohl, Six-Part Web-Series

Acoustic comedy duo Tenacious D will release a new album, featuring Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl on drums, as well as a six-part web series, this fall. Both will be titled Post-Apocalypto.

The six-part animated Post-Apocalypto video series was hand-drawn by Black, with every character voiced by Black and Gass. The series begins rolling out on September 28 via Tenacious D's YouTube page, with a new episode each subsequent Friday.

Watch the Post-Apocalypto teaser trailer below:







All six episodes feature new Tenacious D songs, culminating in the new Post-Apocalypto album, which will be released on November 2. The effort was produced by John Spiker and features longtime Tenacious D collaborator Dave Grohl on drums

According to a press release, the Post-Apocalypto series finds Tenacious D “thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable Fifties refrigerator), the duo quickly learns that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent—for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world.

“With unimaginable twists and turns, an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, a space adventure, and the help of some tried and true daddy issues, Post-Apocalypto is as hilarious as it is political, and as brilliant and multi-faceted as its incredible creators. The songs are damn good, too.”

Post-Apocalypto (the album) will be available digitally, on CD and on translucent green vinyl. There is also a limited edition Post-Apocalypto vinyl picture disc that will only be available on the band's online store. Pre-order details can be found here.

Tenacious D are also launching a North American tour this fall. All dates are below:

10/6/18 San Bernardino, CA @ Cal Jam 18

11/3/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/4/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/5/18 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/7/18 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/8/18 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/9/18 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

11/10/18 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion

11/12/18 Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/13/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

11/14/18 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/10/18 Calgary, Canada @ Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

12/11/18 Edmonton, Canada @ Show Conference Centre

12/13/18 Vancouver, Canada @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

12/14/18 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

12/15/18 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

12/17/18 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/31/18 Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint