Tesla Share Official “Taste Like” Video

Tesla have shared the official video for “Taste Like,” from their recently released album, Shock. You can check out the clip above.

Shock was produced by and co-written with Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. Said Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon of working with Collen, “He took our song ideas and really produced them to the max, and I think people are really going to be blown away by the album. The sound, the production and the songs are taken to a new level for us. He taught us that you can be productive on the road.”

Hannon continued: “I'll be honest, Tesla may not have made another album because we were stuck in these ways of thinking [of], You can't do this. You can't do that. You can't write songs on the road. Phil proved us wrong and taught us that we can do it.”