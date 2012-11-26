Testament Announce Headlining Tour with Overkill, Flotsam and Jetsam

Legendary Bay Area thrashers Testament have just announced their first run of headlining dates in support of their most recent studio album, The Dark Roots of Earth. As if thrash fans needed any more enticement, the band will be joined by fellow legends of the genre, Overkill and Flotsam and Jetsam. Additional support will be provided by Australia's 4ARM.

"It's a thrill to announce our upcoming dates with Overkill and Flotsam and Jetsam," said Testament's Alex Skolnick in an official press statement. "It's a tour that brings together three different metal bands from three different regions: West Coast, East Coast and Southwest. All three bands sound very different from one another yet are highly compatible. All have been around the block (and the world) a few times and all have managed to keep a sound that feels current. This tour will be a 'must see' for fans who remember the early days of thrash/speed metal as well as those whose age is younger than the genre itself."

The first five dates of the trek, which kicks off January 30 in San Francisco, will not include Flotsam and Jetsam. Full dates can be found below.

Testament 2013 Tour Dates with Overkill, Flotsam and Jetsam, 4ARM

Jan. 30 - The Filmore - San Francisco, CA*

Jan. 31 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA*

Feb. 01 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ*

Feb. 02 - House of Blues - Hollywood, CA*

Feb. 04 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM*

Feb. 05 - Emo's - Austin, TX

Feb. 06 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Feb. 07 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

Feb. 09 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Feb. 10 - The Filmore - Charlotte, NC

Feb. 12 - The Filmore - Silver Spring, MO

Feb. 13 - Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA

Feb. 14 - Best Buy Theatre - New York, NY

Feb. 15 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Feb. 16 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

Feb. 17 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Feb. 18 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

Feb. 20 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

Feb. 21 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Feb. 22 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Feb. 23 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Feb. 25 - The Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

Feb. 26 - In The Venue - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb. 27 - Knitting Factory - Reno, NV

Feb. 28 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

* Flotsam and Jetsam not appearing