Testament Announce New Album Title

Thrash metal veterans Testament have have announced the title of their forthcoming new album. The album, which is tentatively due in October via Nuclear Blast Records, will be called The Dark Roots Of Earth.

The Dark Roots Of Earth is being produced by Andy Sneap, who has previously worked with Megadeth, Exodus, Arch Enemy, Nevermore and Machine Head, among others.

As previously reported, drummer Paul Bostaph was unable to take part in the new album recordings due to a "serious injury," but will rejoin Testament for future touring activities. Bostaph will be replaced on The Dark Roots Of Earth by Gene "The Atomic Clock" Hoglan (ex-Dark AngelL, ex-Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, Dethklok).

The follow up to 2008's The Formation Of Damnation will also feature a couple of guest appearances from Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler.

Testament singer Chuck Billy recently joined with host Nikki Blakk for 107.7 The Bone's live broadcast at Rockstar Mayhem fest. During the interview he revealed that Testament will be hitting the road this fall with Anthrax, Death Angel and Overkill.