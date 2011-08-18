Textures Premiere New Song, "Reaching Home"

Dutch progressive metal band Textures have just premiered the second track off their upcoming studio album, Dualism, on Revolver's website. The track, titlted "Reaching Home," can be heard at this location.

On the meaning of the song, drummer Stef Broks had this to say: "The song is about finding a way back to innocence. The person speaking in the lyrics is struggling his way through life, passing by melancholic moments of looking back, clear moments of present time, and hopeful moments of looking forward. Home is where this person’s longing for; but does home lie in living, in only his thoughts, or in surrendering to passing away?"

Textures will release their new album, Dualism, on September 27 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band will also be embarking on the "Frak the Gods" tour with Periphery, The Human Abstract and The Contortionist. You can find the full tour itinerary here.