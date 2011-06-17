Periphery to Tour North America with The Human Abstract, Textures

Maryland's Periphery will embark on the "Frak The Gods" headlining tour in September with support from The Human Abstract, Textures and The Contortionist. The trek will kick off on Sept. 2 and will run through Oct. 8. Cities and dates to be announced soon.

Said Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor: "We feel so lucky to be able to have our buddies in The Human Abstract as direct support to us. They will be followed by Textures, whom we all love dearly, and who will be coming to the U.S. for the first time ever! Last, but definitely not least, we have the wonderful dudes from The Contortionist rounding off this fun little package.

"The dates are still being worked out, but the tour will be from early September to early October and it will also hit a few Canadian locations as well, because we love you guys, too.

"Needless to say, this is definitely a tour by musicians for musicians. With that said, all fans of progressive music, musician or not, will enjoy this tour greatly."

Periphery released a their new EP, Icarus Lives, on April 19 via Sumerian Records.