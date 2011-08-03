Textures Streaming New Song, "Singularity"

Dutch progressive metal band Textures are streaming a new song, titled "Singularity," on their Facebook page (you must "Like" the band to hear the track.)

"Singularity" comes from the band's forthcoming album, Dualism, which is due out in North America on September 27.

The album was recorded at Split Second Sound Studio in Amsterdam and was produced by Textures guitarist Jochem Jacobs, who also produced all of the band's previous albums.

The first single from Dualism, "Reaching Home," will be released on August 19 through all digital media outlets.