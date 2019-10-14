The 3D-printed Zero Guitar aims to "save the planet, one guitar at a time"

A new product known as the Zero Guitar is being advertised as the world's first 3D-printed electric guitar production model, which aims to “save the planet, one guitar at a time.”

The creation of the Zero, according to designer and inventor Neil Hewitson, involves zero logging, zero exotic woods, zero shipping of unsustainable materials and zero impact on rain forests.

Rather, the guitar employs recyclable thermo nylon PA12 material in a process that reuses any waste material from production for future builds.

What’s more, it’s a real looker, with a sleek and ergonomic profile and impressive curvature.

Hewitson, who has spent 15 years working as a guitar technician for Gibson and as a CGI designer, is seeking to fund the project to help launch the first run of guitars, in order to be able to purchase all of the hardware requirements for each complete build.

A £2,300 (approx $2,861) pledge gets you a fully-built Zero Guitar in a Cosmo Grey finish, while a body is available for £620 ($772), and a body with a separate hardware kit for £850 ($1,058).

For more information, head over to Hewitson’s Kickstarter page.