The Allman Betts Band Hit the Road in Support of Debut LP, 'Down to the River'

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts, have released their debut album, Down to the River. You can watch the music video for album opener "All Night" above.

The band recorded the LP in November of 2018 in Muscle Shoals, AL at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, working with Grammy Award-winning producer, Matt Ross-Spang. Motivated by classic recording techniques, the band cut the album live using vintage gear, without computers or any digital editing.

The Allman Betts Band are now hitting the road, making stops at performance spaces and festivals all over the world. The forthcoming summer portion of their tour has a number of highlights, including a handful of dates with John Fogerty in the Northeast, with stops in Providence, RI, Portland, ME, Boston, MA and a performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

"Anytime you get to play with your heroes it's a dream come true, but John Fogerty, that's pretty special. We are beyond honored to share the stage with him on these upcoming dates," says Betts. "As a longtime fan of CCR, I'm so amped up to do some shows with one of the best voices in rock music," adds Allman.

Check out the band's current tour schedule below. To find out more, head over to allmanbettsband.com.

DOWN TO THE RIVER TOUR:

Jul 17, Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal

Jul 23, Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

Jul 24, Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Jul 29, Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

Jul 30, Berlin, DE @ Lido

Jul 31, Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch

Aug 9, Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park*

Aug 11, Portland, ME Maine @ Savings Pavilion*

Aug 13, Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

Aug 15, New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*

Aug 29, St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Aug 30, Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sep 1, Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts

Sep 13, Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Nov 1, Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre

* with John Fogerty

FESTIVALS

Jul 20, 2019 Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair

Jul 21, Peer, Belgium @ Peer Blues Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

Jul 25-28, 2019 Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival

Aug 2, Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

Aug 24, 2019 Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival

Sep 5-8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender

Sep 14, Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest