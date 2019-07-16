The Allman Betts Band Hit the Road in Support of Debut LP, 'Down to the River'

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, and Duane Betts, son of Dickey Betts, have released their debut album, Down to the River. You can watch the music video for album opener "All Night" above.
The band recorded the LP in November of 2018 in Muscle Shoals, AL at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, working with Grammy Award-winning producer, Matt Ross-Spang. Motivated by classic recording techniques, the band cut the album live using vintage gear, without computers or any digital editing.
The Allman Betts Band are now hitting the road, making stops at performance spaces and festivals all over the world. The forthcoming summer portion of their tour has a number of highlights, including a handful of dates with John Fogerty in the Northeast, with stops in Providence, RI, Portland, ME, Boston, MA and a performance at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.
"Anytime you get to play with your heroes it's a dream come true, but John Fogerty, that's pretty special. We are beyond honored to share the stage with him on these upcoming dates," says Betts. "As a longtime fan of CCR, I'm so amped up to do some shows with one of the best voices in rock music," adds Allman.
Check out the band's current tour schedule below. To find out more, head over to allmanbettsband.com.
DOWN TO THE RIVER TOUR:
Jul 17, Luxembourg, LUX @ Rockhal
Jul 23, Cologne, Germany @ Kantine
Jul 24, Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Jul 29, Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
Jul 30, Berlin, DE @ Lido
Jul 31, Nürnberg, DE @ Hirsch
Aug 9, Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park*
Aug 11, Portland, ME Maine @ Savings Pavilion*
Aug 13, Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*
Aug 15, New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall*
Aug 29, St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater
Aug 30, Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sep 1, Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts
Sep 13, Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
Nov 1, Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre
* with John Fogerty
FESTIVALS
Jul 20, 2019 Maidstone, UK @ Ramblin' Man Fair
Jul 21, Peer, Belgium @ Peer Blues Festival
Jul 25-28, 2019 Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
Jul 25-28, 2019 Breitenbach, GER @ Burg Herzberg festival
Aug 2, Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival
Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival
Aug 24, 2019 Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival
Sep 5-8, 2019 Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender
Sep 14, Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest