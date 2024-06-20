“The entire audience in the room could hear the tonal difference”: Guthrie Govan has held tonewood tone tests in guitar clinics – and the results were unanimous

To prove his point, The Aristocrats' Guthrie Govan has two different models of his signature Charvel, identical in every way except for the tonewood

Guthrie Govan, a member of Hans Zimmer's band, performs on stage at Pala Alpitour on May 01, 2023 in Turin, Italy
(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/ Images)

The Aristocrats' Guthrie Govan has settled the tonewood debate once and for all. According to Govan, he went through the trouble of having two different models of his signature Charvel specifically because of the tonewood. 

“[They're] identical in every way apart from the choice of body wood. Trust me, all ye naysayers – it really does make a difference,” says Govan in an interview with Ultimate Guitar

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.