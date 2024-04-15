“He preferred what was readily available – and affordable. And when he measured responses, he didn’t really see differences between woods”: Leo Fender didn’t think tonewoods made much difference to solidbody guitar tone

By Matt Owen
published

The electric guitar pioneer used pine, alder, ash, poplar, mahogany and more, but apparently deemed the tonal differences negligible

The tonewood debate is one of guitardom’s most hotly contested conversations. While one school of thought asserts the tonewood of a guitar has a formative impact on its overall sound, the other camp would say the difference is negligible.

According to a new interview published by Reverb, Leo Fender – the man who helped pioneer the electric guitar as we know it today – sat in the latter category.

Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.