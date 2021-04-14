The Black Keys announce blues covers album, Delta Kream

The Black Keys have announces a brand-new 11-track blues covers album, entitled Delta Kream.

Arriving May 14, the compilation is the duo's first release since their ninth studio album, 2019's Let's Rock, and sees the band pay tribute to their blues inspirations, including R. L. Burnside, John Lee Hooker, Ranie Burnette, Junior Kimbrough and Big Joe Williams.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have released the album's first single – a rendition of John Lee Hooker's 1949 track, Crawling King Snake – exclusively via their online fan club, The Lonely Boys and Girls Club.

Teasing the project last week (April 8), the band shared a link of a YouTube video of John Lee Hooker's original recording.

Delta Kream is available for pre-order from Thursday (April 15). Check out the album's full tracklisting below:

Crawling Kingsnake’ (John Lee Hooker Cover) Louise (Mississippi Fred McDowell Cover) Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (R. L. Burnside Cover) Stay All Night (Junior Kimbrough Cover) Going Down South (R. L. Burnside Cover) Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette Cover) Do the Romp (Junior Kimbrough Cover) Sad Days, Lonely Nights (Junior Kimbrough Cover) Walk with Me (Junior Kimbrough Cover) Mellow Peaches (Big Joe Williams Cover) Come On And Go With Me (Junior Kimbrough Cover)

The Ohio duo recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of their 2010 album Brothers, releasing a deluxe edition in December, 2020. The re-release features new tracks Chop and Change, Keep My Name Outta Your Mouth and Black Mud Part II, alongside the album's originals, like Next Girl, Howlin’ For You, Everlasting Light and Tighten Up.