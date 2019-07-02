The Dickey Betts Band Premiere New "Ramblin' Man" Live Video

Later this month, The Dickey Betts Band will release a new live album, Ramblin’ Man: Live at The St. George Theatre.

Recorded during the band's July 21, 2018 performance at the historic St. George Theatre on Staten Island in New York City, Ramblin’ Man is set for a July 26 release on DVD/CD + LP.

Today, we present the exclusive premiere of the set's title track, a scintillating version of Betts' signature contribution to the Allman Brothers Band catalog. You can check it out below.

"When I first wrote this song, I didn’t think much of it," Dickey Betts told Guitar World. "When I played it for the band they insisted we record it. Now, it seems it’s the one song I have to play every night!"

Ramblin’ Man features Betts on lead guitar and vocals, Duane Betts on lead guitar, Frankie Lombardi on drums and backing vocals, Mike Kach on keyboards and lead vocals, Pedro Arevalo on bass, Damon Fowler on lead/slide guitar and vocals and Steve Camilleri on drums. In addition, the album features a special guest appearance from Devon Allman, son of Gregg Allman, on “Midnight Rider.”

For more on the Dickey Betts Band, follow along on Facebook.