The guitar Kirk Hammett used in Metallica's One music video hits the auction block

The guitar used by Kirk Hammett in Metallica's One music video has hit the auction block. An ESP 400 Series S-Type, the electric guitar is signed by Hammett himself and comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

Little is given away specs-wise, but we know that the guitar features a rosewood slab neck, triple single-coil pickup configuration, Floyd Rose-style trem, natural finish and black hardware. The listing describes the guitar's condition as “excellent”.

While One was the third single of Metallica's fourth studio album ...And Justice for All, it was the first of the band's tracks to receive an accompanying music video. The video includes scenes from 1971 drama film Johnny Got His Gun, alongside monochrome footage of the band performing.

Despite its heavy-leaning arrangement, the One music video received daytime plays on MTV after its release, appearing in between videos by U2, Debbie Gibson and Bon Jovi, thus solidifying Metallica's place in the mainstream.

Bidding closes April 11 at 12:50PM CT, and at the time of writing, the current bid sits at $26,000.

To check out the listing, head over to Heritage Auctions.