The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Announce New Album

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band have announced a new album, The Traveler.

Recorded in Los Angeles, and featuring vocalist Noah Hunt, drummer Chris “Whipper” Layton (formerly of Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Double Trouble), bassist Kevin McCormick and keyboardists Jimmy McGorman and Joe Krown, the album is set for a May 31 release via Concord Records.

You can check out the album's first single, "Woman Like You," below.

"Because of my family, my friends, and my fans I’ve been able to explore the depths of music and chase songs wherever they may lead me,” Shepherd said in a press release. “We’ve been able to do things and go places that were once just a dream, and it's all because of the music and the people who support it. The Traveler is a return on their investment."

You can check out The Traveler's album art and tracklist below.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band—The Traveler

1. Woman Like You

2. Long Time Running

3. I Want You

4. Tailwind

5. Gravity

6. We All Alright

7. Take It On Home

8. Mr. Soul

9. Better With Time

10. Turn To Stone