The Last of Us Part II gamers are using its virtual guitar to play songs by the Beatles, Metallica and more

The Last of Us Part II, the long-awaited follow up to the insanely popular 2013 PlayStation game, was released last week, and as we reported at the time, included in the new line of merch alongside the standard t-shirts and coffee mugs are two genuine Taylor acoustic guitars – a special edition 314ce and a GS Mini.

As it turns out, the Taylors are only part of the guitar fun on offer. After the main character, Ellie, is gifted a guitar in the game, players can use the DualShock 4 touchpad to have Ellie strum and fingerpick various chords.

But as gamers have now figured out, it’s also possible to play real-world classics on the virtual guitar, including, say, the Beatles' Here Comes the Sun, the Eagles’ Hotel California, or even Pachelbel’s Canon in D.

You can check out some of the results below, as well as a compilation of The Last of Us II guitar covers, above.

Here Comes the Sun! This is my thing now.#TheLastofUsPart2 pic.twitter.com/e6R8Yp89RiJune 22, 2020

Whoa you can play hotel california on guitar in tlou2!!!!! #TheLastofUsPartII #PS4sharehttps://t.co/o7PvLPlIAv pic.twitter.com/LKkBHWr8DWJune 20, 2020