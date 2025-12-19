The Line 6 Helix Stadium has already been updated – and it finally rolls out one of the next-gen modeler’s most anticipated new features

Line 6 is rolling out firmware update 1.2 for its next-gen amp modeller, the Helix Stadium XL Floor, which brings its potentially game-changing Showcase feature to users for the first time.

The amp modeler arms race is incredibly fierce, with new drops from Kemper and Fractal Audio, alongside bumper updates for the Neural DSP Quad and Nano Cortex units, all vying for customer loyalty. But Line 6 is now playing its trump card.

That’s because the Showcase live automation engine enables the modeler to serve as the centerpiece workhorse for on-stage setups. It can, in effect, be the beating heart of your entire live rig, not just your guitar tones.

Showcase can control backing tracks, video, and lighting rigs, and change tones in sync with the music. Effects and synths can also be MIDI-controlled. Ostensibly, it's designed to replace the band laptop, while also doubling up as a modeler, which would help streamline many setups.

However, Line 6 also hopes that some players, loyal to their current amp of choice, will still see value in the Showcase feature as part of the bigger picture. It's a clever sales ploy.

Flags, which act as markers, can be dragged onto each project, and from there, you can tell the unit what you want to change at that moment. It essentially turns it into a mini DAW, and you can jump between flags, which is especially useful for jumping straight into specific sections during practice sessions.

Beyond that, the looper function can also track your playing during a certain section of a song, which can then be played back during another section later on. Finally, its Matrix Mixer can send different mixes to different outputs, which is ideal for bands using in-ear systems and backing tracks, while the front of house can get a click-free mix.

A lot has been considered. Line 6 wants this to be a live show powerhouse.

But it’s just as handy at home, too, as its eight-track player is ideal for jamming along to backing tracks. Player presets can also be baked into each project, making it quicker and easier to get practicing.

Line 6 Helix Stadium | Stadium Tour | Showcase - YouTube Watch On

“We dubbed the update the ‘Showcase Update’ because it rolls out Phase 1 of our Showcase live performance and automation engine,” said Eric Klein, Chief Product Design Architect at Line 6.

Further still, the update also adds seven new amp channels, “numerous overall improvements”, and “a metric ton of bug fixes.” Its editing software also gets an update to accommodate Showcase.

See Line 6 for more info.