The Line 6 Helix Stadium has already been updated – and it finally rolls out one of the next-gen modeler’s most anticipated new features
Showcase can serve as the beating heart of your entire live rig – and can help look after much more than just your guitar tones
Line 6 is rolling out firmware update 1.2 for its next-gen amp modeller, the Helix Stadium XL Floor, which brings its potentially game-changing Showcase feature to users for the first time.
The amp modeler arms race is incredibly fierce, with new drops from Kemper and Fractal Audio, alongside bumper updates for the Neural DSP Quad and Nano Cortex units, all vying for customer loyalty. But Line 6 is now playing its trump card.
That’s because the Showcase live automation engine enables the modeler to serve as the centerpiece workhorse for on-stage setups. It can, in effect, be the beating heart of your entire live rig, not just your guitar tones.
Showcase can control backing tracks, video, and lighting rigs, and change tones in sync with the music. Effects and synths can also be MIDI-controlled. Ostensibly, it's designed to replace the band laptop, while also doubling up as a modeler, which would help streamline many setups.
However, Line 6 also hopes that some players, loyal to their current amp of choice, will still see value in the Showcase feature as part of the bigger picture. It's a clever sales ploy.
Flags, which act as markers, can be dragged onto each project, and from there, you can tell the unit what you want to change at that moment. It essentially turns it into a mini DAW, and you can jump between flags, which is especially useful for jumping straight into specific sections during practice sessions.
Beyond that, the looper function can also track your playing during a certain section of a song, which can then be played back during another section later on. Finally, its Matrix Mixer can send different mixes to different outputs, which is ideal for bands using in-ear systems and backing tracks, while the front of house can get a click-free mix.
A lot has been considered. Line 6 wants this to be a live show powerhouse.
But it’s just as handy at home, too, as its eight-track player is ideal for jamming along to backing tracks. Player presets can also be baked into each project, making it quicker and easier to get practicing.
“We dubbed the update the ‘Showcase Update’ because it rolls out Phase 1 of our Showcase live performance and automation engine,” said Eric Klein, Chief Product Design Architect at Line 6.
Further still, the update also adds seven new amp channels, “numerous overall improvements”, and “a metric ton of bug fixes.” Its editing software also gets an update to accommodate Showcase.
See Line 6 for more info.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
