“Let’s be clear: performing on my solo records does not equal ownership, authorship, or legacy”: Yngwie Malmsteen hits back at singers who features on his records
Malmsteen is claiming that certain singers are trying to capitalize on his brand and claim song ownership
Publishing rights are a complex subject in the music industry, and it seems that no one is immune to ownership and rights disputes.
Guitar virtuoso Yngwie Malmsteen is currently navigating through these murky waters first-hand. Just yesterday (December 18), he claimed that certain singers who featured on his records are now claiming ownership over his songs.
“So it has come to my attention that these hired and paid singers that I hired for my solo records are all trying to capitalize from my brand!” Malmsteen wrote on an Instagram story.
“Let’s be clear: performing on MY SOLO records does not equal ownership, authorship, or legacy. Writing a line here and there doesn’t make someone a songwriter, and singing my material doesn’t make it theirs.
“They were merely given a salary (work for hire) to put down MY written parts, just like the keyboard player, bassist, drummer, etc,” he continues.
“If the only way you can tour or get attention is by leaning on my brand and using my name and album titles and my SOLO catalogue, then you’ve already answered the question of who actually built something. And - what have they recorded/created the last 30,40 years?”
Malmsteen doesn't clarify who he's referring to. However, several singers have worked with him throughout his decades-long career, including Jeff Scott Soto, Joe Lynn Turner, Mark Boals, Doogie White, Tim “Ripper” Owens, Michael Vescera, Göran Edman, and Mats Levén.
Since 2012, however, Malmsteen has increasingly handled vocal duties – kicking off with 2012’s Spellbound, which not only sees him play all instruments but also lay down the vocals on all tracks.
Earlier this year, Malmsteen gave his hot take on social media guitarists and reminisced on writing and recording his second album, Marching Out, which this year celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
