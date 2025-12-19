The Silver Sky cements its standing and Gibson makes up ground: Reverb has shared its best-selling guitars list for 2025 – and Fender's Indonesian experiment has paid off

The gear retailer's end-of-year results make for interesting reading, and offers telling insight into players' buying habits

Reverb has published its annual end-of-year data, which identifies the best-selling guitars of the past 12 months – and, as usual, there are plenty of threads to pull at.

First and foremost, it needs to be said that (as if there was ever any doubt) the Silver Sky has firmly cemented its standing as a modern day classic, once again coming in near the top of the best-selling list.

Elsewhere, another affordable guitar arrives in the form of the PRS SE NF 53, which finishes third. The T-type is one of the year’s hottest sub–$1K builds, and this proves it.

But perhaps most surprising is Claudio Sanchez’s new gear venture, Evil Instruments, ranking fourth with the wildly shaped Jackhammer. However, the numbers might have been skewed by the fact the guitar is sold exclusively on Reverb.

Ibanez's AZ24S1F Standard (8th) sees the Japanese firm get in on the action, while Lee Malia's Jackson LM-87 (14th) is the only other signature model ranked in the top 20 of the new to '25 list. Tentative proof that metal offsets are still being embraced by players.

See Reverb for more.

Alongside its guitar lists, Reverb has also published its best-selling amp and modeler round-up for 2025, which showed that modelers continued to reign over traditional tube amps.

