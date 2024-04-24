“When we were trying out drummers none of them worked out because their drumming just didn’t click in with Johnny’s guitar style”: Tommy Ramone on why Johnny Ramone's playing forced him to switch from managing to drumming

By Janelle Borg
published

Johnny Ramone’s strumming technique contributed to the lightning-in-a-bottle sound of the band’s debut album

Johnny Ramone and Joey Ramone and Tommy Ramone playing live on stage
(Image credit: Howard Barlow/Getty Images)

In a recently resurfaced interview with MOJO, the late drummer Tommy Ramone reveals how Johnny Ramone's guitar playing style was the reason he started playing drums with The Ramones. He was originally drafted in as their manager.

“Once I started playing drums with them, we started going for this specific flowing feel. When we were trying out drummers none of them worked out because their drumming just didn’t click in with Johnny’s guitar style,” said Tommy Ramone.

