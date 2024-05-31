“Malcolm was managing the Dolls for a while. I guess they owed him money and gave it to him as payment”: This Sex Pistols and New York Dolls-owned Gibson just sold for $390,000 at auction

The Dolls' ex-manager allegedly took the guitar as payment for his management services, later giving it to The Sex Pistols' Steve Jones

L-Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols performs in their first North American concert at The Great Southeast Music Hall on January 5, 1978 in Atlanta, Georgia; R- Steve Jones' Gibson Les Paul
(Image credit: L-Tom Hill/Getty Images; R-Julien's)

A 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar, formerly owned and played by Steve Jones of The Sex Pistols, has just been sold for $390,000 at auction, well beyond its $100,000 - $200,000 estimate.

The Gibson was originally owned by New York Dolls guitarist Sylvain Sylvain, before being passed on to Steve Jones. As one expects from a guitar owned by '70s punk guitarists, it's heavily worn from play, with the finish yellowed from cigarette smoke. In addition, there are multiple breaks, cracks, and repairs.

Image 1 of 4
Steve Jones' 1974 Gibson Les Paul Custom electric guitar
(Image credit: Julien's )

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.