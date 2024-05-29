“One of the most important Beatles guitars ever to come to the auction block”: John Lennon’s lost Help! Framus 12-string has become one of the most expensive guitars to ever sell at auction

By
published

The influential instrument was found in an attic after 50 years, and tipped to oust Kurt Cobain's $6m Martin D-18e in the record books

John Lennon playing his 12-string Framus, and a picture of the guitar
(Image credit: Julien's Auctions/Future)

John Lennon’s Framus Hootenanny acoustic guitar, which was found in an attic after disappearing for 50 years, has become one of the most expensive guitars ever sold at auction.

The discovery of the 12-string guitar – famed for featuring on the Help! recording sessions in the ‘60s – was announced last month at an unveiling in London hosted by auctioneers, Julien's Auctions.

Image 1 of 2
John Lennon Framus Hootenanny 12-string
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.